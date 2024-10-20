Últimas NoticiasDeportesTendenciasTecnologíaEntretenimientoQué Puedo VerNewsletters
Lens vs PSV Eindhoven: resultado del 24 de octubre, goles, resumen y próxima fecha

Lens came from behind to secure a 1-1 draw with PSV in the UEFA Champions League group stage at Stade Bollaert-Delelis on Tuesday thanks to an Elye Wahi goal.

Por Redacción Deportes

Wahi netted for Lens after 65 minutes with a volley. The striker finished to the lower right corner after combining with Przemyslaw Frankowski.

Johan Bakayoko was on target for the visitors.

Bakayoko gave PSV the lead in the 54th minute. The striker finished to the lower left corner after combining with midfielder Malik Tillman. However, the hosts hit back and the Wahi leveller came 11 minutes later.

The draw will leave Lens to reflect on what might have been as Kevin Danso and Deiver Machado missed big chances that came their way in the game.

Highlights

WHAT IT MEANS:

Lens are second in the group on five points, while PSV's two points place them fourth. Arsenal are atop the group on six points. Sevilla are third on two points.

IN THE GOALS:

Wahi made it two for the competition season, the second successive appearance with a goal for the side's top scorer. Bakayoko shares the PSV scoring lead for the competition after netting his first Champions League goal. The assist for Frankowski was his second for the Champions League season, tied for the most assists this campaign in the competition.

INJURY CONCERN:

No players were removed due to injury.

VAR IN ACTION:

No calls were overturned as a result of VAR.

