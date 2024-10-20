Inter de Milán vs Salzburgo: resultado del 24 de octubre, goles, resumen y próxima fecha

Internazionale defeated Salzburg 2-1 in the UEFA Champions League group stage at Stadio Giuseppe Meazza on Tuesday as a Hakan Çalhanoglu penalty proved the difference.

Çalhanoglu gave Internazionale the lead in the 64th minute from the penalty spot, with the midfielder slotting his spot-kick to the lower left corner. It was awarded when Davide Frattesi drew a foul from Lucas Gourna-Douath.

Victory for Simone Inzaghi's side also came courtesy of a goal from Alexis Sánchez, with Oscar Gloukh on target for the visitors.

Sánchez broke the deadlock for the home side in the 19th minute. The striker finished low into the right corner after combining with midfielder Davide Frattesi. The lead, though, did not last as Gloukh hauled the sides level in the 57th minute. Maurits Kjærgaard supplied the assist. But the hosts responded well and the Çalhanoglu winner came seven minutes later.

The visitors ended a 186-minute Champions League goalless streak. Entering the game, they hadn't scored since an Oscar Gloukh goal in their 20 September win against Benfica.

Internazionale lead the group on seven points, while Salzburg's three points place them third. Elsewhere in the group, Real Sociedad are second on four points. Benfica are fourth on zero points.

Sánchez and Çalhanoglu are tied as their team's leading scorers in the competition with one for the season. Gloukh is the leading scorer in the competition at Salzburg with two for the season, as well as being the third top scorer in the competition overall. Frattesi and Kjærgaard recorded their second and first assists of the Champions League season, respectively.

No players were removed due to injury.

Internazionale led 2-1 when Inter's Lautaro Martínez had an effort ruled out in the 83rd minute.