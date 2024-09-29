Salzburgo vs Real Sociedad por UEFA Champions League el 3 octubre en el Red Bull Arena: todos los detalles de la previa

Salzburg will look to extend their perfect start early in the UEFA Champions League group stage when they host Real Sociedad at Red Bull Arena on Tuesday.

Salzburg earned a 2-0 victory over Benfica at Estádio do Sport Lisboa e Benfica (da Luz) in their opening Champions League group stage match. Roko Simic and Oscar Gloukh were on the scoresheet in the win.

Real Sociedad played out a 1-1 draw in their opening Champions League group stage match at home against Internazionale. Brais Méndez was on the scoresheet in the draw. They are undefeated in their last four games in all competitions (W3 D1 L0).

Salzburg are atop the group on three points, while Real Sociedad's one point places them third. Elsewhere in the group, Internazionale are sitting second on one point. Benfica are fourth on zero points.

Salzburg won the last meeting between the sides, coming out on top 2-1 in a Europa League round of 32 match at Red Bull Arena in February 2018. Mu'nas Dabbur opened the scoring for the Austrian side in the 10th minute. Valon Berisha also found the net. Raúl Navas scored the lone goal for la Real in the 28th minute.

Gloukh and Simic share the early Champions League scoring lead for Salzburg after each netting in their opener against Benfica. With a goal against Internazionale, Méndez is the early leading Champions League scorer for Real Sociedad.

Over four European contests at home last season, Salzburg had two wins, one draw, and one loss. Real Sociedad, meanwhile, had three wins and one loss in their four Europa League contests on the road.

In their last six matches in all competitions, Salzburg have won four, drawn one and lost one. They scored 14 and conceded three over that stretch, scoring first in five of the six contests. A majority of their goals (eight) came in the first half, while their opponents failed to find the net in the first 45 minutes. Real Sociedad have won four, drawn one and lost one in their last six. They scored 15 and conceded nine over that period, netting first in all six. They had seven goals in the first half, while their opponents netted three times before the break.

Highlights

HEAD-TO-HEAD RECORD (All competitions):

Partidos ganados: 1

Empates: 1

Perdidos: 0