Oporto vs FC Barcelona: resultado del 4 de octubre, goles, resumen y próxima fecha

Ten-man Barcelona edged out Porto 1-0 in the UEFA Champions League group stage at Estádio Do Dragão on Wednesday as a crucial Ferran Torres goal proved the difference.

First-half substitute Torres made an impact off the bench and netted the game's only goal in time added on at the end of the first half. The attacker, sent on after 33 minutes, finished to the lower left corner after combining with Ilkay Gündogan.

Barcelona were dealt a blow when Gavi was dismissed for two bookings in stoppage time at the end of the second half.

Highlights

WHAT IT MEANS:

Barcelona lead the group on six points, while Porto's three points place them second. Meanwhile, Shakhtar Donetsk are third on three points. Antwerp are fourth on zero points.

IN THE GOALS:

Torres opened his Champions League account for the season in his second appearance. The assist for Gündogan was his second for the Champions League season, tied for the most assists this campaign in the competition. In keeping a clean sheet it means Marc-André ter Stegen has two shut-outs in two appearances in the competition this season, which is the most among Champions League goalkeepers.

INJURY CONCERN:

Barcelona had to make an enforced change in the 33rd minute as Robert Lewandowski was substituted.

VAR IN ACTION:

Barcelona led 1-0 when Porto had a Stephen Eustáquio penalty overturned in the 79th minute.