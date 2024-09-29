Atlético de Madrid vs Feyenoord: resultado del 4 de octubre, goles, resumen y próxima fecha

Feyenoord were left to rue what could have been as Atlético Madrid battled from behind to secure a 3-2 victory in the UEFA Champions League group stage at Estádio Cívitas Metropolitano on Wednesday thanks to a decisive Álvaro Morata goal.

Morata put Atlético Madrid ahead with his second goal of the game after 47 minutes. The striker finished low into the left corner after combining with Nahuel Molina.

Victory for Diego Simeone's side also came thanks to a goal from Antoine Griezmann, with Dávid Hancko on target for the visitors, who also got on the scoresheet thanks to an own goal from Hermoso.

Hermoso put the ball in his own net to help the away team make a flying start in the seventh minute. But it proved a short-lived lead as Morata, who saw his effort hit the woodwork before nestling in the net, hauled the sides level five minutes later for the first of his double.

Hancko then edged Feyenoord back in front after 34 minutes. It was 2-2 after Griezmann levelled the scores 14 minutes later - finding the net after a corner with a volley. The hosts went in search of a winner and it duly arrived after 47 minutes from Morata.

With Feyenoord having failed to take anything from the game, Hancko, Gernot Trauner, Ayase Ueda, Calvin Stengs, and Yankuba Minteh will rue not making the most of the good chances that came their way in the match.

Highlights

WHAT IT MEANS:

Atlético Madrid lead the group on four points, while Feyenoord's three points place them second. Elsewhere in the group, Lazio are sitting third on one point. Celtic are fourth on zero points.

IN THE GOALS:

Morata scored his first goals of the 2023/2024 Champions League season, making him the side's top scorer in the competition this term. Hancko shares the Feyenoord scoring lead for the competition after netting his first Champions League goal. Griezmann opened his Champions League account this season in his second appearance. The assist for Molina was his second for the Champions League season, tied for the most assists this campaign in the competition.

INJURY CONCERN:

No players were removed due to injury.

VAR IN ACTION:

No calls were overturned as a result of VAR.