Antwerp vs Shakhtar Donetsk: resultado del 4 de octubre, goles, resumen y próxima fecha

Antwerp were left to rue a missed opportunity as Shakhtar Donetsk battled from behind to secure a 3-2 success in the UEFA Champions League group stage at Bosuilstadion on Wednesday thanks to a decisive Danylo Sikan goal.

Sikan gave Shakhtar Donetsk the lead with his second goal of the game with 14 minutes to go with a volley. The striker finished to the lower left corner after combining with Ehor Nazaryna.

Victory for Patrick van Leeuwen's side also came thanks to a goal from Yaroslav Rakitskyi, with Arbnor Muja and Michel-Ange Balikwisha on target for the home team.

Toby Alderweireld will regret a wasted chance from the penalty spot for Antwerp. He missed the target with his team trailing 3-2 six minutes into second-half added time.

Muja had helped Mark van Bommel's men make a flying start by breaking the deadlock in the third minute. The striker finished to the lower left corner after combining with midfielder Arthur Vermeeren - the first of two assists. The hosts doubled their advantage in the 33rd minute through Balikwisha having been one-on-one with the goalkeeper, Vermeeren again with the assist.

Sikan, steering home a header, then pulled one back for the visitors after 48 minutes. It was 2-2 after Rakitskyi equalised with 71 minutes gone - finding the net from a free-kick with a deflected effort. Having drawn level Shakhtar D went in search of a winner and it duly arrived five minutes later from Sikan.

Although it didn't ultimately impact the result, the Shakhtar D trio of Mykola Matvienko, Nazaryna, and Oleksandr Zubkov did spurn big chances in the game.

Highlights

WHAT IT MEANS:

Shakhtar Donetsk are third in the group on three points, while Antwerp's zero points place them fourth. Leading the group are Porto on three points. Barcelona are second, also on three points.

IN THE GOALS:

Sikan scored his first Champions League goals, making him the side's top scorer in the competition this term. Muja and Balikwisha are joint top scorers in the competition for Antwerp with one. Rakitskyi opened his Champions League account this season in his second appearance. Vermeeren and Nazaryna recorded their second and first assists of the Champions League season, respectively.

INJURY CONCERN:

No players were removed due to injury.

VAR IN ACTION:

No calls were overturned as a result of VAR.