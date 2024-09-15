Últimas NoticiasPolíticaEconomíaDólar hoyDeportesSociedadPolicialesNewsletters
Noticias

Young Boys vs RB Leipzig: resultado del 19 de septiembre, goles, resumen y próxima fecha

RB Leipzig defeated Young Boys 3-1 in the UEFA Champions League group stage at Stadion Wankdorf on Tuesday.

Por Redacción Deportes

Guardar

Nuevo

infobae

RB Leipzig defeated Young Boys 3-1 in the UEFA Champions League group stage at Stadion Wankdorf on Tuesday.

Marco Rose's side benefitted by goals from Mohamed Simakan, Xaver Schlager, and Benjamin Sesko to set up victory, with Meschack Elia on target for the hosts.

Simakan punished Young Boys early on by scoring in the third minute when he steered home a header following a corner with the goalkeeper unable to keep it out despite getting a touch. The defender finished to the lower right corner after combining with David Raum. That lead, however, did not last as Elia hauled the sides level with 33 minutes gone. Filip Ugrinic supplied the assist.

Schlager then edged Leipzig back in front with 73 minutes gone, with midfielder Kevin Kampl this time the provider. It was 3-1 after Benjamin Henrichs set up Sesko to put his team in control in stoppage time - finding the net to cap off a counter-attack.

Although it didn't prevent his side claiming all three points, Loïs Openda did spurn big chances for Leipzig in the game.

Highlights

WHAT IT MEANS:

RB Leipzig lead the group on three points, while Young Boys' zero points place them fourth. Elsewhere in the group, Manchester City and Crvena Zvezda have yet to play.

IN THE GOALS:

Simakan, Elia, Schlager, and Sesko rank joint first early in the 2023/2024 Champions League season with one goal.

INJURY CONCERN:

No players were removed due to injury.

VAR IN ACTION:

No calls were overturned as a result of VAR.

Guardar

Nuevo

Temas Relacionados

champions-leagueYoung BoysRB LeipzigUEFA Champions LeagueStadion Wankdorfopta

Últimas Noticias

ÚLTIMAS NOTICIAS

Con Lionel Messi como titular, Inter Miami pierde con Philadelphia Union por la MLS

Con Lionel Messi como titular, Inter Miami pierde con Philadelphia Union por la MLS

Sandra Arroyo Salgado volvió a hablar de la muerte de Nisman: reiteró que lo mataron y contó detalles de sus últimos días

Diego Martínez habló tras la derrota de Boca ante Racing en la previa del Superclásico: “Da mucha bronca”

En solo cinco días, la Policía de la Ciudad detuvo a 54 menores de edad involucrados en robos y otros ilícitos

Dura autocrítica de Chiquito Romero tras su actuación en la derrota contra Racing: “Me hago responsable de lo que hice”

INFOBAE AMÉRICA

¿Los astronautas varados en el espacio votarán en las elecciones presidenciales de EEUU?

¿Los astronautas varados en el espacio votarán en las elecciones presidenciales de EEUU?

Un restaurante de Nueva York venció a dos íconos del sur de Italia y se coronó con la mejor pizza del mundo

Miles de israelíes volvieron a movilizarse para exigir una tregua con Hamas para la liberación de los rehenes en Gaza

Comprobar la 6/49: los ganadores del 14 del septiembre

Nuevas protestas en una cárcel de mujeres en Irán por el segundo aniversario del asesinato de la joven Mahsa Amini

TELESHOW

El director de “Emily en París” explicó el cambio más grande de la cuarta temporada de la serie

El director de “Emily en París” explicó el cambio más grande de la cuarta temporada de la serie

El emotivo saludo de Benjamín Agüero a su hermanita Olivia, la hija recién nacida del Kun y Sofía Calzetti

La actriz Mariana Briski hubiera cumplido 59 años: el recuerdo de los famosos

Yuyito González apuntó contra Susana Giménez por lo que dijo sobre su romance con Javier Milei: “Él está enamorado de mí”

Zaira Nara habló de sus sentimientos por la personalidad mediática de su papá: “Fui al psicólogo para resolver el tema”