Young Boys vs RB Leipzig: resultado del 19 de septiembre, goles, resumen y próxima fecha

RB Leipzig defeated Young Boys 3-1 in the UEFA Champions League group stage at Stadion Wankdorf on Tuesday.

Marco Rose's side benefitted by goals from Mohamed Simakan, Xaver Schlager, and Benjamin Sesko to set up victory, with Meschack Elia on target for the hosts.

Simakan punished Young Boys early on by scoring in the third minute when he steered home a header following a corner with the goalkeeper unable to keep it out despite getting a touch. The defender finished to the lower right corner after combining with David Raum. That lead, however, did not last as Elia hauled the sides level with 33 minutes gone. Filip Ugrinic supplied the assist.

Schlager then edged Leipzig back in front with 73 minutes gone, with midfielder Kevin Kampl this time the provider. It was 3-1 after Benjamin Henrichs set up Sesko to put his team in control in stoppage time - finding the net to cap off a counter-attack.

Although it didn't prevent his side claiming all three points, Loïs Openda did spurn big chances for Leipzig in the game.

Highlights

WHAT IT MEANS:

RB Leipzig lead the group on three points, while Young Boys' zero points place them fourth. Elsewhere in the group, Manchester City and Crvena Zvezda have yet to play.

IN THE GOALS:

Simakan, Elia, Schlager, and Sesko rank joint first early in the 2023/2024 Champions League season with one goal.

INJURY CONCERN:

No players were removed due to injury.

VAR IN ACTION:

No calls were overturned as a result of VAR.