Real Sociedad vs Inter de Milán: resultado del 20 de septiembre, goles, resumen y próxima fecha

Lautaro Martínez netted late on to help Internazionale clinch a 1-1 draw against Real Sociedad in the UEFA Champions League group stage at Reale Arena on Wednesday.

Martínez netted for Internazionale three minutes from time. The striker finished to the upper left corner after combining with Davide Frattesi.

Brais Méndez was on target for the hosts.

Méndez helped the home team make a flying start by netting after just four minutes low into the right corner. However, the visitors hit back and there was late drama when the Martínez leveller came after 87 minutes.

The draw will leave Real Sociedad to reflect on what might have been as Robin Le Normand and Mikel Oyarzabal missed big chances that came their way in the match.

Highlights

WHAT IT MEANS:

Internazionale and Real Sociedad are second and third in the group, respectively, level on one point. With three points, Salzburg are leading the group. Benfica are fourth on zero points.

IN THE GOALS:

Méndez scored his first Champions League goal, making him the side's top scorer in the competition this term. Martínez leads Internazionale in scoring for the competition after netting his first goal of the 2023/2024 Champions League season.

INJURY CONCERN:

No players were removed due to injury.

VAR IN ACTION:

Real Sociedad led 1-0 when Inter's Nicolò Barella had a red card overturned in the 67th minute.