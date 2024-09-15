Galatasaray vs FC Copenhague por UEFA Champions League el 20 septiembre en el RAMS Park: todos los detalles de la previa

Galatasaray and København face off in the UEFA Champions League group stage at Rams Global Stadium on Wednesday with both teams in the midst of unbeaten streaks.

Galatasaray won their last Champions League qualifying tie, beating Molde 5-3 on aggregate in the play-offs. After earning a 3-2 victory in the first leg, they ran out 2-1 victors in the return match at home. Mauro Icardi and Angeliño netted in the second-leg win. They are unbeaten in their last 16 games in all competitions (W14 D2 L0).

København won their last Champions League qualifying tie, beating Raków Częstochowa 2-1 on aggregate in the play-offs. After earning a 1-0 victory in the first leg, they played out a 1-1 draw in the return match at home. Denis Vavro was the only player on the scoresheet in the second-leg draw. They are unbeaten in their last three games in all competitions (W1 D2 L0).

Galatasaray are making their first appearance in European competition since losing in the 2021/2022 Europa League round of 16 against Barcelona.

In the previous game between the sides in November 2013, it was København who won 1-0.

Icardi led Galatasaray in European qualifying this season with three goals. With three goals each, Jordan Larsson and Orri Óskarsson were the leading scorers in European qualifying for København.

The visitors have scored in eight straight games in all competitions. They have netted in every match since a Champions League meeting with Sparta Praha in August.

Hosts Galatasaray won all three of their Champions League qualifying contests on home soil. The Cim Bom Bom are in the midst of a 10-match home unbeaten streak (W9 D1 L0) in all competitions.

København, meanwhile, were unbeaten in their three Champions League qualifying contests on the road. The Danish side currently find themselves on a 10-match away unbeaten streak (W8 D2 L0).

Galatasaray have won each of their last six matches in all competitions. They scored 15 and conceded five over that period, scoring first in five of the six contests. A majority of their goals (nine) came in the first half, while their opponents netted once in the first 45 minutes. København have won three, drawn two and lost one in their last six. They scored nine and conceded six over that stretch, netting first in all six. Most of their goals (six) came in the first half, while their opponents netted two times before the break.

Highlights

HEAD-TO-HEAD RECORD (All competitions):

Partidos ganados: 1

Empates: 0

Perdidos: 1