PSV Eindhoven vs Glasgow Rangers por UEFA Champions League el 30 agosto en el Philips Stadion: todos los detalles de la previa

It is all to play for heading into Wednesday's second leg of the UEFA Champions League play-offs clash between PSV and Rangers at Philips Stadion after the teams could not be separated in the opening clash.

In the opening leg, PSV and Rangers played out a 2-2 draw at Ibrox Stadium earlier this month. Abdallah Sima and Rabbi Matondo were on target for Gers. Ibrahim Sangaré and Luuk de Jong were on the scoresheet for PSV.

Rangers have got the better of PSV of late, unbeaten in their last three matches (W1 D2 L0). PSV are looking for their first win in encounters between the two teams since August 2022. The Scottish side have outscored the Dutch side 5-4 during their unbeaten streak.

de Jong has the scoring lead for PSV in European qualifying this season with four goals. With two goals, James Tavernier is the leading scorer in European qualifying for Rangers.

The hosts have scored in each of their last 23 matches across all competitions. They have netted in every match since a Europa League meeting with Sevilla in February.

Hosts PSV won their only Champions League qualifying contest to date on home soil. PSV are in the midst of a 15-match home unbeaten streak (W13 D2 L0) in all competitions.

Rangers, meanwhile, earned a point in their only qualifying match away from Ibrox Stadium.

In their last six matches in all competitions, PSV have won five and drawn one. They scored 15 and conceded five in that period, scoring first in three of the six contests. They had six first-half goals, while their opponents netted four times in the first 45 minutes. Rangers have won four and drawn two in their last six. They scored 13 and conceded five in that period, netting first in four of the six. They had six goals in the first half, while their opponents netted two times before the break.

HEAD-TO-HEAD RECORD (All competitions):

Partidos ganados: 1

Empates: 3

Perdidos: 1