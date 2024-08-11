Últimas NoticiasDeportesTendenciasTecnologíaEntretenimientoQué Puedo VerNewsletters
Noticias

TSC vs Sporting Braga: resultado del 15 de agosto, goles, resumen y próxima fecha

TSC slumped to a crushing 4-1 hammering at the hands of Sporting Braga on Tuesday at TSC Arena as Bruma provided a goal and an assist - the victory clinching a place in the Play-offs Round for the visitors (7-1 aggregate).

Por Redacción Deportes

Guardar

Nuevo

infobae

TSC slumped to a crushing 4-1 hammering at the hands of Sporting Braga on Tuesday at TSC Arena as Bruma provided a goal and an assist - the victory clinching a place in the Play-offs Round for the visitors (7-1 aggregate).

Victory for Artur Jorge's side also came via goals from Pizzi, Álvaro Djaló, and Al Musrati, with Marko Rakonjac on target for the home side.

Pizzi helped Braga make a flying start by breaking the deadlock after just eight minutes. The striker finished after combining with defender Víctor Gómez. The visitors wasted little time in building on that and doubled their lead four minutes later through Bruma, Ricardo Horta with the assist - the first of two for him.

Braga stretched their lead thanks to Djaló putting his side 3-0 up four minutes later, Horta providing a second assist. It was 4-0 after Bruma set up Musrati to put his team in control four minutes later.

Rakonjac reduced the deficit five minutes before half-time, the striker on target to round off a move involving midfielder Nikola Kuveljic.

Highlights

WHAT IT MEANS:

Sporting Braga advance to the Play-offs Round on aggregate (7-1), while TSC are set to be transferred to the Europa League Group Stage.

IN THE GOALS:

Pizzi, Bruma, Djaló, Musrati, and Rakonjac rank joint first early in the 2023/2024 Champions League season with zero goal.

INJURY CONCERN:

No players were removed due to injury.

VAR IN ACTION:

No calls were reversed as a result of VAR.

Guardar

Nuevo

Temas Relacionados

champions-leagueTSCSporting BragaUEFA Champions LeagueTSC Arenaopta

DEPORTES

En la vuelta de Marcelo Gallardo, River Plate empata con el líder Huracán

En la vuelta de Marcelo Gallardo, River Plate empata con el líder Huracán

20 fotos del regreso de Marcelo Gallardo al Monumental en su segundo ciclo como DT de River Plate

El primer gol del nuevo ciclo de Marcelo Gallardo en River Plate: show de toques, media vuelta del Diablito Echeverri y un eufórico festejo del Muñeco

Con un gol sobre la hora de Medina, Boca empató 1-1 contra Independiente Rivadavia y rescató un punto en Mendoza

El emotivo recibimiento de los fanáticos de River Plate a Marcelo Gallardo en su regreso al club

ENTRETENIMIENTO

El primer tráiler de “Skeleton Crew”, la nueva serie de “Star Wars” protagonizada por Jude Law

El primer tráiler de “Skeleton Crew”, la nueva serie de “Star Wars” protagonizada por Jude Law

Lanzaron el primer tráiler del live-action de Blanca Nieves con Rachel Zegler y Gal Gadot

“Mufasa”: un nuevo tráiler reveló los orígenes del Rey León y su hermano, el villano Scar

Las primeras imágenes del live-action de “Lilo y Stitch”: cuándo se estrenará en cines

“Toy Story 5″: cuál será el principal obstáculo que enfrentarán los juguetes y cuándo será el estreno de la nueva película

TENDENCIAS

Listas de difusión, el truco para saber si un contacto te bloqueó en WhatsApp: Así funciona

Listas de difusión, el truco para saber si un contacto te bloqueó en WhatsApp: Así funciona

WhatsApp transformaría la forma en que se muestran los contactos: Este sería el cambio

¿Cómo saber si un iPhone es auténtico? Seis estrategias para descubrirlo

Cómo es el nuevo escáner vertical que rastrea la función cerebral mientras el paciente camina

¿Tienes PlayStation? Aplica este truco para tener gratis la suscripción a PlayStation Plus