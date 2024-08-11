TSC vs Sporting Braga: resultado del 15 de agosto, goles, resumen y próxima fecha

TSC slumped to a crushing 4-1 hammering at the hands of Sporting Braga on Tuesday at TSC Arena as Bruma provided a goal and an assist - the victory clinching a place in the Play-offs Round for the visitors (7-1 aggregate).

Victory for Artur Jorge's side also came via goals from Pizzi, Álvaro Djaló, and Al Musrati, with Marko Rakonjac on target for the home side.

Pizzi helped Braga make a flying start by breaking the deadlock after just eight minutes. The striker finished after combining with defender Víctor Gómez. The visitors wasted little time in building on that and doubled their lead four minutes later through Bruma, Ricardo Horta with the assist - the first of two for him.

Braga stretched their lead thanks to Djaló putting his side 3-0 up four minutes later, Horta providing a second assist. It was 4-0 after Bruma set up Musrati to put his team in control four minutes later.

Rakonjac reduced the deficit five minutes before half-time, the striker on target to round off a move involving midfielder Nikola Kuveljic.

Sporting Braga advance to the Play-offs Round on aggregate (7-1), while TSC are set to be transferred to the Europa League Group Stage.

No players were removed due to injury.

No calls were reversed as a result of VAR.