Sparta Praga vs FC Copenhague: resultado del 15 de agosto, goles, resumen y próxima fecha

København scored last in a dramatic finish to earn a 3-3 draw with Sparta Praha in the return leg of their UEFA Champions League 3rd qualifying round tie at epet ARENA on Tuesday as a Viktor Claesson goal secured a share of the spoils for the visitors, setting the stage for the visitors to prevail 4-2 on penalties and advance to the Play-offs Round.

Substitute Claesson made an impact following his introduction and levelled the scores with his second goal of the game in the 112th minute when he steered home a header following a set-piece. The midfielder, sent on after 73 minutes, finished low into the right corner after combining with Christian Sørensen.

The hosts also found the net courtesy of Jordan Larsson, with Veljko Birmancevic, Qazim Laçi, and Victor Olatunji on target for the visitors.

Larsson helped København make a flying start by scoring in the first minute when he scored via a deflection. The striker finished low into the centre of the goal after combining with Elias Achouri. The lead, though, did not last as Birmancevic, who netted following a solo run, hauled the sides level with 80 minutes gone. Jaroslav Zeleny supplied the assist.

Sparta Praha then edged in front for the first time thanks to Laçi putting his side 2-1 ahead after 105 minutes. It was 2-2 after Claesson scored the first of a brace and brought the teams level again in stoppage time of the first extra period.

Olatunji put Sparta Praha ahead, the attacker on target after 107 minutes. Any hopes, though, that Sparta Praha had of going on to win the game were dashed five minutes later as Claesson earned his side a point late on.

The draw will leave København to reflect on what might have been as Elias Jelert and Diogo Gonçalves missed good chances that came their way in the game.

Highlights

WHAT IT MEANS:

København advance to the Play-offs Round, while Sparta Praha will be transferred to the Europa League Play-offs Round.

IN THE GOALS:

Larsson, Birmancevic, Laçi, Claesson, and Olatunji rank joint first early in the 2023/2024 Champions League season with zero goal.

INJURY CONCERN:

Denis Vavro was substituted in the 54th minute as København were forced to make a change.

VAR IN ACTION:

København led 1-0 when Sparta's Ladislav Krejcí had an effort ruled out in the 58th minute.