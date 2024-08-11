Últimas NoticiasDeportesTendenciasTecnologíaEntretenimientoQué Puedo VerNewsletters
Molde vs KÍIKlaksviv: resultado del 15 de agosto, goles, resumen y próxima fecha

Molde defeated KÍ 2-0 in the second leg of their UEFA Champions League 3rd qualifying round tie at Aker Stadion on Tuesday - the victory clinching a place in the Play-offs Round for the home side (3-2 aggregate).

The win for Erling Moe's side came thanks to goals from Kristian Eriksen and Martin Linnes.

Eriksen gave the home side the lead in the 17th minute. The midfielder finished after combining with striker Magnus Eikrem. The home side doubled their advantage after 112 minutes through Linnes.

Highlights

WHAT IT MEANS:

Molde advance to the Play-offs Round on aggregate (3-2), while KÍ face a transfer to the Europa League Play-offs Round.

IN THE GOALS:

With zero goal, Eriksen and Linnes rank joint first in the early scoring charts for the 2023/2024 Champions League season. The shut-out for Jacob Karlstrøm was his zeroth clean sheet in zero appearances in the competition this season, the most among Champions League keepers.

INJURY CONCERN:

No players were removed due to injury.

VAR IN ACTION:

No calls were overturned as a result of VAR.

