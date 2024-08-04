Últimas NoticiasDeportesTendenciasTecnologíaEntretenimientoQué Puedo VerNewsletters
Noticias

Sporting Braga vs TSC por UEFA Champions League el 8 agosto en el Estádio Municipal de Braga: todos los detalles de la previa

TSC head to face Sporting Braga on Tuesday for an UEFA Champions League 3rd qualifying round clash at Estádio Municipal de Braga. Both sides are playing their first match of the European season.

Por Redacción Deportes

Guardar

Nuevo

infobae

TSC head to face Sporting Braga on Tuesday for an UEFA Champions League 3rd qualifying round clash at Estádio Municipal de Braga. Both sides are playing their first match of the European season.

Vítinha caught the eye for Braga in European competition last season with four goals.

Hosts Braga had two wins and two losses in four European contests on home soil last season. The Serbian side are looking to add to a three-match away winning streak in all competitions.

In their last six matches in all competitions, Braga have won three, drawn one and lost two. They scored 13 and conceded eight over that stretch, scoring first in four of the six contests. A majority of their goals (eight) came in the first half, while their opponents netted two times in the first 45 minutes. TSC have won three, drawn two and lost one in their last six. They scored 13 and conceded eight over that period, netting first in five of the six. They had two goals in the first half, while their opponents netted three times before the break.

Highlights

HEAD-TO-HEAD RECORD (All competitions):

Partidos ganados: 0

Empates: 0

Perdidos: 0

Guardar

Nuevo

Temas Relacionados

champions-leagueSporting BragaTSCUEFA Champions LeagueEstádio Municipal de Bragaopta

DEPORTES

Independiente y San Lorenzo empataron 0-0 en Avellaneda y siguen en los últimos lugares de la Liga Profesional

Independiente y San Lorenzo empataron 0-0 en Avellaneda y siguen en los últimos lugares de la Liga Profesional

El padre de Imane Khelif defendió a la boxeadora argelina que está en semifinales de los Juegos Olímpicos: “Es una chica fuerte”

El video del insólito “accidente” del garrochista francés que lo dejó sin final y que fue tendencia en todo el mundo

Katie Ledecky hizo historia en París 2024: ganó su novena medalla de oro y se convirtió en la deportista con más títulos en Juegos Olímpicos

La figura de Los Leones Nicolás Keenan dio detalles de su historia de amor con el político neerlandés: “Nos comparan con muchas películas”

ENTRETENIMIENTO

Jamie Lee Curtis se disculpó por sus comentarios sobre Marvel y Ryan Reynolds respondió con humor

Jamie Lee Curtis se disculpó por sus comentarios sobre Marvel y Ryan Reynolds respondió con humor

Nicole Kidman confesó cuál es el mejor consejo que recibió para mantener un matrimonio exitoso

Prince recibió el reconocimiento póstumo “que más deseaba en su vida”

Aerosmith anunció que se retira de los escenarios

La razón por la que Kendall Jenner comparó su vida con la de Hannah Montana

TENDENCIAS

Nueva función de WhatsApp para publicar estados: Evita que personas indeseadas vean tus publicaciones

Nueva función de WhatsApp para publicar estados: Evita que personas indeseadas vean tus publicaciones

El electrodoméstico que nunca debe estar cerca del router de WiFi o tendrás mal internet

Cuáles son los 10 mejores destinos para festejar un cumpleaños

Mark Zuckerberg en los Juegos Olímpicos: lo dio todo en esgrima, natación y más competencias

En Venezuela: Cómo activar la protección de IP en WhatsApp para que no me rastreen