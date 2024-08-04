Sporting Braga vs TSC por UEFA Champions League el 8 agosto en el Estádio Municipal de Braga: todos los detalles de la previa

TSC head to face Sporting Braga on Tuesday for an UEFA Champions League 3rd qualifying round clash at Estádio Municipal de Braga. Both sides are playing their first match of the European season.

Vítinha caught the eye for Braga in European competition last season with four goals.

Hosts Braga had two wins and two losses in four European contests on home soil last season. The Serbian side are looking to add to a three-match away winning streak in all competitions.

In their last six matches in all competitions, Braga have won three, drawn one and lost two. They scored 13 and conceded eight over that stretch, scoring first in four of the six contests. A majority of their goals (eight) came in the first half, while their opponents netted two times in the first 45 minutes. TSC have won three, drawn two and lost one in their last six. They scored 13 and conceded eight over that period, netting first in five of the six. They had two goals in the first half, while their opponents netted three times before the break.

Highlights

HEAD-TO-HEAD RECORD (All competitions):

Partidos ganados: 0

Empates: 0

Perdidos: 0