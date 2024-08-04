Slovan Bratislava vs Maccabi Haifa por UEFA Champions League el 9 agosto en el Štadión Tehelné pole: todos los detalles de la previa

Slovan Bratislava entertain Maccabi Haifa on Wednesday for an UEFA Champions League 3rd qualifying round clash at Štadión Tehelné pole.

Slovan won their last Champions League qualifying tie, beating Zrinjski 3-2 on aggregate in the 2nd qualifying round. After earning a 1-0 victory in the first leg, they played out a 2-2 draw in the return match at home. Aleksandar Cavric and Sharani Zuberu were on the scoresheet in the second-leg draw. They are unbeaten in their last six games in all competitions (W2 D4 L0).

M Haifa won their last Champions League qualifying tie, beating Sheriff 4-2 on aggregate in the 2nd qualifying round. They overcame a one-goal first-leg deficit with a 4-1 extra-time victory in the return match at home. The Israeli side scored twice in the additional period. Four players were on the scoresheet in the second-leg win.

Vladimír Weiss leads Slovan in European qualifying this season with three goals. With three goals, Frantzdy Pierrot is the leading scorer in European qualifying for M Haifa.

In front of their own fans this season, Slovan are undefeated in two Champions League qualifying contests. SK Slovan Bratislava will be out to end a four-match home winless streak (W0 D3 L1) in all competitions.

M Haifa, meanwhile, have one win and one loss in their two qualifying matches away from home.

In their last six matches in all competitions, Slovan have won two and drawn four. They scored eight and conceded five over that period, scoring first in three of the six contests. They had three first-half goals, while their opponents netted two times in the first 45 minutes. M Haifa have won five and lost one in their last six. They scored 18 and conceded four over that stretch, netting first in two of the six. They had six goals in the first half, while their opponents netted four times before the break.

Highlights

HEAD-TO-HEAD RECORD (All competitions):

Partidos ganados: 0

Empates: 0

Perdidos: 0