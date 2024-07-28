Últimas NoticiasDeportesTendenciasTecnologíaEntretenimientoQué Puedo VerNewsletters
Noticias

Häcken vs KÍIKlaksviv: resultado del 2 de agosto, goles, resumen y próxima fecha

A Peter Abrahamsson own goal capped off late drama that saw KÍ earn a 3-3 draw in the second leg of their UEFA Champions League 2nd qualifying round tie at Bravida Arena with Häcken on Wednesday, setting the stage for the visitors to advance 4-3 on penalties.

Por Redacción Deportes

Guardar

Nuevo

infobae

A Peter Abrahamsson own goal capped off late drama that saw KÍ earn a 3-3 draw in the second leg of their UEFA Champions League 2nd qualifying round tie at Bravida Arena with Häcken on Wednesday, setting the stage for the visitors to advance 4-3 on penalties.

Abrahamsson put the ball in his own net to level the scores after 109 minutes.

Árni Frederiksberg caught the eye for KÍ with two goals for the visitors.

Tobias Sana, Amor Layouni, and Ibrahim Sadiq were on target for the visitors.

Frederiksberg broke the deadlock for KÍ with the first of his brace after 17 minutes. However, that lead did not last long as Sana hauled the sides level seven minutes later. Layouni supplied the assist.

Häcken then edged in front for the first time thanks to Layouni putting his side 2-1 ahead with 48 minutes gone. It was 2-2 after Frederiksberg restored parity again four minutes later.

Sadiq put Häcken ahead in stoppage time of the first extra period, the attacker on target to round off a move involving attacker Momodou Sonko. But any hopes that Häcken had of going on to win the game ended after 109 minutes as the decisive Abrahamsson own goal earned his side a point late on.

Highlights

WHAT IT MEANS:

KÍ are through to the 3rd Qualifying Round, while Häcken face a transfer to the Europa League 3rd Qualifying Round.

IN THE GOALS:

With zero goal, Frederiksberg, Sana, Layouni, and Sadiq rank joint first in the early scoring charts for the 2023/2024 Champions League season.

INJURY CONCERN:

No players were removed due to injury.

VAR IN ACTION:

No calls were overturned as a result of VAR.

Guardar

Nuevo

Temas Relacionados

champions-leagueHäckenKÍIKlaksvivUEFA Champions LeagueBravida Arenaopta

DEPORTES

Marcelo Gallardo estuvo en Mendoza: a qué fue y el pedido para que vuelva a dirigir a River Plate

Marcelo Gallardo estuvo en Mendoza: a qué fue y el pedido para que vuelva a dirigir a River Plate

Todos los números de Martín Demichelis como director técnico de River Plate

Tras el empate de San Lorenzo, Huracán le ganó 1-0 a Rosario Central y sigue como único líder de la Liga Profesional

Oficial: Martín Demichelis dejará de ser el director técnico de River Plate

Francisco Cerúndolo se consagró campeón en Croacia tras una batalla de tres horas de juego y ganó el tercer título de su carrera

ENTRETENIMIENTO

Miles de fanáticas de Taylor Swift vieron su concierto desde una colina en Múnich tras no conseguir entradas

Miles de fanáticas de Taylor Swift vieron su concierto desde una colina en Múnich tras no conseguir entradas

El tierno gesto de Travis Kelce con una joven swiftie durante un entrenamiento de los Kansas City Chiefs

La emoción de Kelly Clarkson por la actuación de Céline Dion en París: “Es increíble lo que ella ha superado”

Britney Spears aclaró que no fue ella quien publicó un mensaje en contra de Halsey por su video inspirado en “Lucky”

A la espera de su primer bebé, Justin y Hailey Bieber compartieron románticas imágenes en Instagram

TENDENCIAS

Mitos de la hepatitis C: cómo es la campaña de testeos gratuitos que se realizará en 30 hospitales

Mitos de la hepatitis C: cómo es la campaña de testeos gratuitos que se realizará en 30 hospitales

Licor de damiana, cómo tomar esta bebida diseñada para el placer

Por qué necesitamos crear un análisis para evaluar el sistema inmunológico

Cómo limpiar correctamente el teclado de una computadora y evitar que acumule polvo

Tres materiales peligrosos que nunca debes meter en tu freidora de aire