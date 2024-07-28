Häcken vs KÍIKlaksviv: resultado del 2 de agosto, goles, resumen y próxima fecha

A Peter Abrahamsson own goal capped off late drama that saw KÍ earn a 3-3 draw in the second leg of their UEFA Champions League 2nd qualifying round tie at Bravida Arena with Häcken on Wednesday, setting the stage for the visitors to advance 4-3 on penalties.

Abrahamsson put the ball in his own net to level the scores after 109 minutes.

Árni Frederiksberg caught the eye for KÍ with two goals for the visitors.

Tobias Sana, Amor Layouni, and Ibrahim Sadiq were on target for the visitors.

Frederiksberg broke the deadlock for KÍ with the first of his brace after 17 minutes. However, that lead did not last long as Sana hauled the sides level seven minutes later. Layouni supplied the assist.

Häcken then edged in front for the first time thanks to Layouni putting his side 2-1 ahead with 48 minutes gone. It was 2-2 after Frederiksberg restored parity again four minutes later.

Sadiq put Häcken ahead in stoppage time of the first extra period, the attacker on target to round off a move involving attacker Momodou Sonko. But any hopes that Häcken had of going on to win the game ended after 109 minutes as the decisive Abrahamsson own goal earned his side a point late on.

KÍ are through to the 3rd Qualifying Round, while Häcken face a transfer to the Europa League 3rd Qualifying Round.

