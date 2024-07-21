Zrinjski vs Slovan Bratislava por UEFA Champions League el 25 julio en el Stadion Bijeli Brijeg: todos los detalles de la previa

Slovan Bratislava head to face Zrinjski on Tuesday for an UEFA Champions League 2nd qualifying round clash at Stadion Bijeli Brijeg.

Zrinjski won their opening Champions League qualifying tie, beating Urartu 4-3 on penalties in the 1st qualifying round. They earned a one-goal lead in the tie after the first leg, large enough to withstand a 3-2 extra-time defeat in the return match. Each team scored once in the additional period to force the decisive shootout. Nemanja Bilbija and Tomislav Kis netted in the second-leg loss.

Slovan won their opening Champions League qualifying tie, beating Swift Hesperange 3-1 on aggregate in the 1st qualifying round. After playing out a 1-1 draw in the first leg at home, they ran out 2-0 victors in the return match. Vladimír Weiss was the only player on the scoresheet in the second leg, netting a brace. They have three consecutive wins away from home in all competitions.

Slovan won the last meeting between the sides, triumphing 2-1 (6-5 p) in a Conference League play-offs match at Štadión Tehelné pole last season. Eric Ramírez led SK Slovan Bratislava with two goals, scoring in the 67th and 122nd minute. Igor Savic scored Zrinjski Mostar's lone goal in the 103rd minute.

Matej Senic, Nemanja Bilbija, and Tomislav Kis share the scoring lead for Zrinjski in European qualifying this season with one goal each. With three goals, Weiss is the leading scorer in European qualifying for Slovan.

The loss against Urartu was Zrinjski's only match on home soil in qualifying.

Slovan's victory over Swift Hesperange was their only qualifying contest on the road. The Slovak side will be out to extend a three-match away winning streak in all competitions.

In their last six matches in all competitions, Zrinjski have won four and lost two. They scored nine and conceded eight in that stretch, scoring first in two of the six contests. They had one first-half goal, while their opponents failed to find the net in the first 45 minutes. Slovan have won three, drawn one and lost two in their last six. They scored nine and conceded eight over that period, netting first in three of the six. They had three goals in the first half, while their opponents netted two times before the break.

HEAD-TO-HEAD RECORD (All competitions):

Zrinjski wins: 2

Draws: 0

Slovan wins: 2

LAST TIME THEY MET:

Date: 25 August 2022

Competition: UEFA Europa Conference League

Score: Slovan 2 Zrinjski 1

TOP COMPETITION SCORERS:

Zrinjski: Awaiting first competition goal

Slovan: Awaiting first competition goal

THE FORM GUIDE (All competitions):

Zrinjski: LWLWWW

Slovan: WDLWWL

UP NEXT (Competition only):

Slovan Bratislava v Zrinjski, Champions League, 1 August

