Aris Limassol vs BATE Borisov por UEFA Champions League el 26 julio en el Alphamega Stadium: todos los detalles de la previa

Aris Limassol play host to BATE on Wednesday for an UEFA Champions League 2nd qualifying round clash at Alphamega Stadium.

BATE won their opening Champions League qualifying tie, beating Partizani Tirana 3-1 on aggregate in the 1st qualifying round. After playing out a 1-1 draw in the first leg, they ran out 2-0 victors in the return match at home. Vladislav Malkevich and Aleksandr Shestyuk scored in the second-leg win. They are undefeated in their last five games in all competitions (W4 D1 L0).

Aris Limassol are playing their first match of the European season.

With one goal each, Dmitri Antilevskiy, Vladislav Malkevich, and Aleksandr Shestyuk are the leading scorers in European qualifying for BATE.

BATE earned a point in their only Champions League qualifying contest on the road to date. The Belarusian side will be out to extend a three-match away unbeaten streak (W2 D1 L0) in all competitions.

Hosts Aris Limassol have yet to play at home this Champions League season.

In their last six matches in all competitions, Aris Limassol have won four, drawn one and lost one. They scored 11 and conceded six over that stretch, scoring first in all six contests. A majority of their goals (eight) came in the first half, while their opponents netted three times in the first 45 minutes. BATE have won four, drawn one and lost one in their last six. They scored 20 and conceded three in that stretch, netting first in all six. They had eight goals in the first half, while their opponents netted only once before the break.

#Highlights

#headToHead

HEAD-TO-HEAD RECORD (All competitions):

Aris Limassol wins: 0

Draws: 0

BATE wins: 0

#lastHeadToHead

LAST TIME THEY MET:

Date:

Competition:

Score: Aris Limassol BATE

#topScorers

TOP COMPETITION SCORERS:

Aris Limassol: Awaiting first competition goal

BATE: Awaiting first competition goal

#formGuide

THE FORM GUIDE (All competitions):

Aris Limassol: WLWWDW

BATE: WDWWWL

#upNext

UP NEXT (Competition only):

BATE v Aris Limassol, Champions League, 1 August

BATE v Aris Limassol, Champions League, 1 August