Sheriff Tiraspol vs FCV Farul Constanţa: resultado del 18 de julio, goles, resumen y próxima fecha

FCV Farul Constanţa were hammered 3-0 in the second leg of their UEFA Champions League 1st qualifying round tie at Bolshaya Sportivnaya Arena on Tuesday as Sheriff produced a ruthless display - the victory clinching a place in the 2nd Qualifying Round for the home side (3-1 aggregate).

The win for Roberto Bordin's side came courtesy of goals from Amine Talal, Jérome Mbekeli, and Peter Ademo.

Talal broke the deadlock for the hosts in time added on at the end of the first half. The midfielder finished after combining with striker Luvannor Henrique for the first of his two assists. The home side doubled their lead in the 99th minute through Mbekeli, Henrique again with the assist.

Sheriff further extended their lead and completed the scoring thanks to Ademo putting his side 3-0 up in time added on at the end of the first extra period, attacker Vinícius this time the provider.

Highlights

WHAT IT MEANS:

Sheriff advance to the 2nd Qualifying Round on aggregate (3-1), while FCV Farul Constanţa are set to be transferred to the Conference League 2nd Qualifying Round.

IN THE GOALS:

INJURY CONCERN:

No players were removed due to injury.

VAR IN ACTION:

No calls were overturned as a result of VAR.