Ludogorets vs Ballkani por UEFA Champions League el 19 julio en el Huvepharma Arena: todos los detalles de la previa

Ludogorets will be looking to recover from a first-leg deficit in their UEFA Champions League 1st qualifying round tie when they welcome Ballkani to Huvepharma Arena for the reverse match on Wednesday.

Ballkani won the opening leg 2-0 at Stadiumi Fadil Vokrri on 11 July. Meriton Korenica scored first for Ballkani in the 46th minute. Qëndrim Zyba also was on target.

Ludogorets have yet to find the net in European qualifying play this season. With one goal each, Meriton Korenica and Qëndrim Zyba are the leading scorers in European qualifying for Ballkani.

Over four European contests at home last season, Ludogorets had three wins and one loss. Ballkani, meanwhile, had one win and two losses in their three Conference League contests on their travels. Ludogorets Razgrad have a three-match home unbeaten streak (W2 D1 L0) in all competitions.

In their last six matches in all competitions, Ludogorets have won three, drawn one and lost two. They scored 10 and conceded 10 over that stretch, scoring first in four of the six contests. They had four first-half goals, while their opponents netted four times in the first 45 minutes. Ballkani have won two and lost four in their last six. They scored nine and conceded 10 over that stretch, netting first in three of the six. Most of their goals (six) came in the first half, while their opponents netted five times before the break.

