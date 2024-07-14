Últimas NoticiasDeportesTendenciasTecnologíaEntretenimientoQué Puedo VerNewsletters
Noticias

Ferencvaros vs KÍIKlaksviv por UEFA Champions League el 19 julio en el Groupama Aréna: todos los detalles de la previa

The tie is truly in the balance as KÍ make the trip to on Wednesday to take on Ferencváros in their UEFA Champions League 1st qualifying round return leg with a place in the 2nd qualifying round on the line.

Por Redacción Deportes

Guardar

Nuevo

infobae

The tie is truly in the balance as KÍ make the trip to on Wednesday to take on Ferencváros in their UEFA Champions League 1st qualifying round return leg with a place in the 2nd qualifying round on the line.

The opening leg meeting between Ferencváros and KÍ at Við Djúpumýrar on 11 July ended in a 0-0 draw.

Ferencváros have yet to find the net in European qualifying play this season. KÍ are still looking for their first goal in this season's European qualifying.

The hosts have struggled to find success in the final third in recent play, as they have gone 228 minutes in all competitions without scoring. They last found the net against Debrecen in a May NB I match.

Over four Europa League contests at home last season, Ferencváros had two wins, one draw, and one loss. The Faroe Islands side are on a six-match away winning streak in all competitions.

In their last six matches in all competitions, Ferencváros have won two, drawn one and lost three. They scored seven and conceded eight in that period, scoring first in three of the six contests. They had two first-half goals, while their opponents netted three times in the first 45 minutes. KÍ have won five and drawn one in their last six. They scored 14 and conceded three in that period, netting first in four of the six. Most of their goals (nine) came in the first half, while their opponents netted only once before the break.

Guardar

Nuevo

Temas Relacionados

champions-leagueFerencvarosKÍIKlaksvivUEFA Champions LeagueGroupama Arénaopta

DEPORTES

Uruguay vence a Canadá y se queda con el tercer puesto de la Copa América

Uruguay vence a Canadá y se queda con el tercer puesto de la Copa América

El DT de Colombia reveló un desconocido encuentro con Scaloni y le envió un mensaje a la selección argentina antes de la final de la Copa América

Escándalo en el Tour de Francia por la agresión de una persona al bicampeón del certamen: “Casi se convierte en tragedia”

Los Pumas se tomaron revancha y vencieron a Francia en la cancha de Vélez

Estados Unidos, sede de verano de los “gigantes” del fútbol europeo: el calendario de los amistosos que se jugarán

ENTRETENIMIENTO

Eddie Murphy se casó con Paige Butcher tras 12 años de relación

Eddie Murphy se casó con Paige Butcher tras 12 años de relación

Travis Kelce, novio de Taylor Swift, confesó que 2024 fue el año más divertido de su vida

Nelly Furtado posó en topless para la portada de su nuevo álbum

“Intensamente 2” ya se convirtió en la tercera película animada más taquillera de la historia

“Euphoria” comenzará el rodaje de su tercera temporada en 2025 con todo el elenco principal

TENDENCIAS

Android se lleva la corona del número uno en el mundo de los celulares en 2024: qué pasó con iPhone

Android se lleva la corona del número uno en el mundo de los celulares en 2024: qué pasó con iPhone

Las 10 estaciones de metro más bellas del mundo

Lo que viene para WhatsApp en iPhone y Android: creación de avatares con IA y mucho más

James Rodríguez, el jugador de la selección Colombia más buscado en Google e Instagram

La “hormiga cirujana”, una especie que utiliza la amputación como método para tratar heridas infectadas