Ferencvaros vs KÍIKlaksviv por UEFA Champions League el 19 julio en el Groupama Aréna: todos los detalles de la previa

The tie is truly in the balance as KÍ make the trip to on Wednesday to take on Ferencváros in their UEFA Champions League 1st qualifying round return leg with a place in the 2nd qualifying round on the line.

The opening leg meeting between Ferencváros and KÍ at Við Djúpumýrar on 11 July ended in a 0-0 draw.

Ferencváros have yet to find the net in European qualifying play this season. KÍ are still looking for their first goal in this season's European qualifying.

The hosts have struggled to find success in the final third in recent play, as they have gone 228 minutes in all competitions without scoring. They last found the net against Debrecen in a May NB I match.

Over four Europa League contests at home last season, Ferencváros had two wins, one draw, and one loss. The Faroe Islands side are on a six-match away winning streak in all competitions.

In their last six matches in all competitions, Ferencváros have won two, drawn one and lost three. They scored seven and conceded eight in that period, scoring first in three of the six contests. They had two first-half goals, while their opponents netted three times in the first 45 minutes. KÍ have won five and drawn one in their last six. They scored 14 and conceded three in that period, netting first in four of the six. Most of their goals (nine) came in the first half, while their opponents netted only once before the break.