This was Javier Aguirre's debut for Mallorca on his return to Spanish football

Javier Aguirre made his technical directorial debut at Real Club Deportivo Mallorca with a defeat against Getafe in what represented his return to Spanish football. The difference in the score was minimal thanks to the goal of Borja Mayoral, in a commitment corresponding to matchday 30 of La Liga. The Pirates squad fights to get out of the relegation posts.

The return of El Vasco to Iberian football was not as expected. “In the remaining nine games we have to get enough points to continue in the first division. That's what I intend,” said the coach before the match. In the championship, the team marches in eighteenth place with 26 points, which right now would cost them to lose the category.

The value of the defeat to the Azulones increases because they are a direct rival in the fight to get out of the bottom of the table. The new club of the Mexican coach then has eight games left to achieve the goal. His next rivals include Atletico Madrid, Elche, Alaves, Barcelona, Granada, Seville, Rayo Vallecano and Osasuna.

After being separated from the Monterrey Rayados due to poor results only at the end of February, Aguirre didn't wait too long to join a new project. The coach returns to Spanish football to continue extending his career on the European benches. At the club level, it is the Spaniard, the nationality of which he has most run clubs.

Javier Aguirre fichó por el Mallorca. Foto: Twitter @RCD_Mallorca

The path of Vasco, however, has not focused solely on Spain, as he has experience in football from Japan, Egypt and the United Arab Emirates, in addition to the Mexican one. The rest of the clubs he has led were Al-Wahda Football Club, Atlante, Pachuca, Monterrey and the senior teams of Japan, Egypt and Mexico. The latter on up to two occasions.

This was the way the coach passed through La Liga:

With the Rojillos it was perhaps the most important period in Spanish football. Aguirre came to the old continent to lead for the first time with Osasuna, where he stayed for four seasons and led to a Copa del Rey final (lost to Real Betis) and win a historic fourth place at the end of the 2005-2006 season.

He arrived at the Madrid team in 2006 after having left a good feeling in his previous team. Vasco was on the mattress bench for three seasons and, among other things, returned the club to the top spots in La Liga and to compete at the continental level after several years of not doing so (more than a decade).

In 2010, the Mexican joined the Maños in an unfavorable situation. In that season the club was last in the standings, but by the end of the championship they managed to stay in the first division with a victory in the last match. The case has been investigated by the Spanish authorities on suspicion of a match fixing, however, they have already determined that there was no such thing.

With the Parakeets, the story was similar. The struggle not to descend was not something new for Aguirre, who did achieve the goal in the two years he was as a coach. In his first season he even fought for competitive positions in Europe after a major comeback in results. It was from 2012 to 2014.

In 2019, Javier arrived with the Pepineros again with the goal of saving the team from relegation. To the bad record of the Mexican, this time he failed to achieve his mission. Those led by Aguirre held on to the first division until the last day where their future was finally decided. The coach and Leganés decided not to continue their relationship after that.

