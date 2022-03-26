Oscars 2022: where to watch the awards in Argentina, Mexico, Colombia and Peru

FOTO DE ARCHIVO. Glenn Close es entrevistada en la alfombra roja de los Oscars para la 93ª edición de los premios de la Academia en Los Ángeles, California, Estados Unidos. 25 de abril de 2021. Chris Pizzello/Pool vía REUTERS

Next Sunday, March 27, the 94th edition of the Oscars will be held, which will be broadcast from the now traditional The Dolby Theatre located in Los Angeles, California.

It should be noted that, as every year, the official channel for live broadcasting is TNT, where you will spend the red carpet, interviews with movie stars, analysis of the ceremony and the now famous fan opinion poll.

That is why, if you live in Latin America, here is everything you need to know to tune in to the spectacular gala that will pay tribute to the best films of the year.

-Flow: Canal 306 HD

-Movistar TV: Channel 305 HD

-Claro TV: Channel 309 HD

-Totalplay: Canal 435

-Antina: Canal 71

-Sky: Channel 415 SD and 1415 HD

-DirecTV: Channels 502 SD and 1502 HD

-Movistar TV: Channels 102 SD, 595 SD, 730 HD and 870 HD

-Claro TV: Channels 53 SD and 1504 HD

-Star Globalcom: Canal 21

-DirecTV: Channels 502 SD and 1502 HD

-Simple TV: Channels 502 SD/HD and 1502 HD

-Dish: Canales 370 SD y 870 HD

-Sky: 415 SD and 1415 HD channels

-Izzi: Channels 610 SD and 912 HD

-Megcable: Channels 410 SD and 1410 HD

-Movistar TV: Channel 400 HD

-Claro TV: Channels 701 SD and 1701 HD

-Tigo: Channels 41 Sd and 283 HD

-Direct TV: 502 SD and 1502 HD channels

-Digital Express Connection: Channel 35 HD

It is important to note that television will not be the only way to tune in to the Academy Awards, there will also be various Internet broadcasts. Although it should be pointed out that they are chargeable.

- TNT GO: can be downloaded for Peru, Argentina, Mexico and Colombia

- DirecTV Go: available for Argentina, Colombia and Peru

- Movistar Play: Only available for Argentina

-Flow App: Only for Argentina

-Izzi Go: only for Mexico

-Telecentro Play: for Argentina

To know the origin of the name of the Oscars, we have to go back to 1929, when at first, the award did not have its own name. At that time, the film industry in the US referred to the award as: The Academy statuette, The golden trophy or Statuette of merit.

There are many legends around creation that are present to this day; however, the version of the Academy of Cinematographic Arts and Sciences itself, which is on its official website, points out that the main responsible for emphasizing the awards held today was the The Academy's librarian, Margaret Herrick.

Later, in 1945, she became executive director until 1971, some time after her assent, she was in charge of baptizing the prestigious statuette as Oscar, stating that “He looked like his uncle Oscar”.

Since then, the Academy began to refer to the award in that way informally, it was until 1934 that the name became popular, when the renowned columnist, Sidney Skolsky used it in his column to talk about the “Best Actress” Award that he had won, Katharine Hepburn. It wasn't until 1939 when the Academy officially used the term The Oscar.

