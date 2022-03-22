“The Wild Girl”: first trailer for the film that adapts the hit novel by Delia Owens.

Produced by Reese Witherspoon and Lauren Neustadter, today Sony Pictures released the first official trailer for The Wild Girl, which was confirmed for theaters and starring Daisy Edgar-Jones. The film is based on the literary work of Delia Owens and will feature Taylor Swift on the main soundtrack.

“Kya is a young woman who was abandoned by her family and who grew up in the southern marshes. According to this advance, the woman will become the main suspect in the murder of a man with whom she was once involved,” describes the official synopsis of the film. It is directed by Olivia Newman (First Match) and scripted by Lucy Alibar, nominated for an Oscar for Beasts of the Southern Wild.

Delia Owens's 2018 novel, “Where the Crawdads Sing”, tackles complex issues such as family conflicts, isolation, love and betrayal and her story became a success. The frame is a fictional coastal city and the marshes of North Carolina and in the center of the scene is Kya, removed from the rest of the town by a kind of myth that was built around her image. The book was chosen by actress Reese Witherspoon to make a film adaptation.

Starring Daisy Edgar-Jones, the young woman who stood out for her work on the series Normal People, comes from starring in another film with deep themes such as Fresh, available on Star Plus. In this case, she is going to star in this drama with that melancholy look as only she can carry forward. The Wild Girl is a crime thriller in which Kya must fight to survive when she finds herself in the middle of a murder investigation and she is the main suspect.

Reese Witherspoon presenting her production of “The Wild Girl”

The trailer also presents another novelty: Taylor Swift's new original, “Carolina”, a melody that fits quite well with the development of this story. The singer posted the teaser on her Instagram account and wrote that she wanted to “create something disturbing and ethereal that would coincide with this fascinating story”.

Although it does not have a confirmed release date in Latin America, La chica salvaje would be released in July, close to the US premiere.

