Central Córdoba (R) failed to open the score and left empty-handed. It was in the corresponding match on the 5th date of the Argentina - Primera C Season 2022 tournament. The goals for the home were scored by Fernando Martín Barrios (18' 1Q) and Sergio Salomone (41' 1Q).

The referee appointed for the match was Nicolás Kresta.

V. Arenas will visit Deportivo Español on the next day, while Central Córdoba (R) will host Luján at the Gabino Sosa stadium.

Note and image source: DataFactory