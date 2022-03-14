U. Católica (E) and Macará sealed a two-way tie

U.Católica and Macara tied 2-2 at the Colossus of El Batán this Sunday, in a match for the 4th date of Ecuador - Liga Pro Betcris 2022.

The goals of the match for the home team were scored by Santiago Zamora (26' 2Q) and Andersson Ordóñez (45' 2Q). While away goals were scored by Tomás Bolzicco (22' 1Q) and Stalin Caicedo (40' 1Q).

The best player of the match was Santiago Zamora. The midfielder of U. Católica (E) scored 1 goal.

Tomás Bolzicco also stood out at the Colossus of El Batán. Macara's attacker scored 1 goal and shot the opposite goal twice.

It was a game full of infringements, with a high dose of rough play and full of interruptions. There were many admonitions: Rodrigo Rivas, Willian Cevallos, Paul Velez, Andrés Duarte, Ronaldo Johnson and Felipe Mejia.

U.Católica coach Miguel Rondelli proposed a 4-3-3 formation with Jose Cardenas in the goal; Marco Carrasco, Bryan Caicedo, Andersson Ordonez and Layan Loor on the defensive line; Daniel Clavijo, Willian Cevallos and Andrew Draper in the middle; and Tomson Minda, Rodrigo Rivas and Cristian Martínez Borja in the attack.

For its part, Paúl Vélez's team went on the court with a 4-4-2 scheme with Johan Padilla under the three suits; Bryan Hernandez, Álvaro Cazula, Andrés Duarte and Ronaldo Johnson in defense; Stalin Caicedo, Luis Arce, Marcos Olmedo and José Hernández in the middle of the court; and Iván Ortigoza and Tomás Bolzza Icco in the lead.

Gabriel González Cordero was the referee who led the match at the Colossus of El Batán.

U.Católica's next match in the championship will be on the road to Deportivo Cuenca, while Macará will host Guayaquil City.

Note and image source: DataFactory