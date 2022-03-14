Independiente Petrolero beat Universitario (Sucre) with just enough as a visitor

The match for date 6 of Bolivia - Torneo Apertura 2022, played this Sunday, ended 1 to 2 in favor of the visiting team. The goal of the match for the local team was scored by Carlos Ardían (12' 1T). While away goals were scored by Martín Chiatti (40' 2Q) and Robin Ramirez (48' 2Q).

Ángel Prudencio had the opportunity to increase the difference, but the club denied him the goal cry 70 minutes into the second stage.

The figure of the party was Robin Ramirez. The Independiente Petrolero striker showed his best level by scoring 1 goal.

Luis Acuña also played a good game. The steering wheel of Independiente Petrolero because he sought the opposite arc with 3 shots.

It was a game full of infringements, with a high dose of rough play and full of interruptions. There were many admonitions: Helmut Gutierrez, Joel Bejarano, Alejandro Bejarano, Mikhail Avilés, Yesit Martínez, Leonardo Urapuca, Andrés Landa and Jenry Alaca.

The strategist of U. Sucre, Jhonny Serrudo, stopped the starting eleven with a 5-3-2 formation with Iván Brun in the goal; Carlos Mendoza, Andrés Landa, Leonardo Urapuca, Jhonathan Franco and Alex Ortega on the defensive line; Jesús Gallegos, Helmut Gutierrez and Marco Vasquez in the middle; and Carlos Ardian and Angel Prudencio in the middle; and Carlos Ardian and Angel Prudencio in the attack.

For their part, those chosen by Juan Marcelo Robledo took the field with a 4-4-2 scheme with Alex Arancibia under the three suits; Emerson Velásquez, Martín Chiatti, Joel Bejarano and Diago Giménez in defense; Alejandro Bejarano, Mijail Avilés, Yesit Martínez and Alejandro Medina in the middle of the court; and Matias Romero and José Erik Correa in the front.

The judge chosen to lead the match at Estadio Patria was Álvaro Campos.

For the following date, U. Sucre will perform in front of Palmaflor and Independiente will visit Universitario de Vinto.

Note and image source: DataFactory