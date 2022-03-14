Audax Italiano was more and beat Palestino 3-1

Audax I. won his match against Palestino with a great advantage (3-1), within the framework of the 6th date of Chile - PlanVital Championship 2022. The goals of the match for the home team were scored by Michael Fuentes (7'1Q), Lautaro Palacios (1'2T) and Nicolás Fernández (13'2Q). While the away goal was scored by Bryan Carrasco (21' 2Q, penalty).

Nicolás Fernández was the figure of the party. The defender of Audax Italiano was important for scoring 1 goal, winning 4 balls and throwing 3 balls out of the danger area.

Another important player in the match was Gonzalo Álvarez. The midfielder from Audax Italiano made 35 correct passes and removed 2 balls.

It was a game with many fouls and numerous interruptions. There were many admonitions: Bryan Figueroa, Fabian Torres, Jose Bizama, Pablo Alvarado, Jorge Henriquez, Brayan Véjar and Carlos Labrín.

The technical director of Audax I., Ronald Fuentes, proposed a 4-5-1 strategy with Álvaro Salazar in the goal; Nicolás Fernández, Carlos Labrín, Fabian Torres and Roberto Cereceda on the defensive line; Bryan Figueroa, Matías Sepulveda, Gonzalo Álvarez, Michael Fuentes and Jorge Henríquez in the middle; and Lautaro Palacios in the attack.

For their part, those led by Gustavo Costas stood with a 3-5-2 scheme with Daniel Sappa under the three sticks; José Bizama, Agustín Farías and Cristian Suárez in defense; Benjamin Rojas, Brayan Véjar, Rodrigo Gomez, Ariel Martínez and Misael Davila in the middle of the court; and Bryan Carrasco and Luis Jiménez in the front.

The referee Nicolás Millas was selected to carry out the actions of the game.

On the next date Audax I. will visit Everton and Palestino will play at home against Colo Colo at the Municipal Stadium of La Cisterna.

The venue is in thirteenth place with 5 points and 1 win, while the visitor reached 9 units and placed fifth in the tournament.

