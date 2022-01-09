Roma 3 - Juve 4:Points secure for Juve, following a hard fought win

Roma were defeated at home by Juventus at the Stadio Olympico on Sunday. Roma were looking to get back their winning ways after losing their last game 3-1 to AC Milan. Juve are struggling for form following a draw in their last match. As the table looks today, Roma are in 7th place on the table and has 32 points while Juve sit in 5th with 38 points after 21 matches.

Giallorossi started the first half well, with a goal from Tammy Abraham, 11 minutes in. However, their lead was short lived, as Paulo Dybala equalised for Juve in the 18th minute. The score at half time was 1-1.

Roma started the second half with an intensified spirit, thanks to an early goal from Henrikh Mkhitaryan in the 48th minute. Roma looked to have the game under control when they scored again and incerased their lead, thanks to a goal from Lorenzo Pellegrini at the 53 minute mark to establish a 3-1. However, The Old Lady weren't lying down and managed to pull back a goal from Manuel Locatelli, at 70 minutes. Juve looked to have the game under control when they scored again, thanks to a goal from Dejan Kulusevski at the 72 minute mark to establish a 3-3. Juve then scored once more and turned the match thanks to a goal from Mattia De Sciglio, 77 minutes in to make it 4-3.

For Roma, Eldor Shomurodov, Carles Perez and Borja Mayoral, came on for Felix Afena-Gyan, Jordan Veretout and Lorenzo Pellegrini. Juve brought on Dejan Kulusevski, Alvaro Morata, Arthur and Giorgio Chiellini, to replace Federico Chiesa, Moise Kean, Rodrigo Bentancur and Paulo Dybala.

The referee booked Jordan Veretout, Roger Ibanez and Bryan Cristante from Roma. Juve had the worst of it though, with Juan Cuadrado, Matthijs De Ligt and Manuel Locatelli seeing yellow, and Matthijs De Ligt (2 yellow cards) then sent off with a red.

Roma next face Cagliari and Juve are at home to Udinese.