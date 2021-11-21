Betis on fire, scoring 3 without reply at Estadio Martínez Valero

Real Betis' 3-0 win over Elche on Sunday, was hard fought at Estadio Martínez Valero. Elche were looking for a victory following a disappointing 2-2 draw with Mallorca in their previous game. Betis lost 2-0 in the last match they played against Seville. As things stand, Elche and Betis currently occupy 18th and 5th spots in the league, with 11 points and 24 points respectively after 14 matches.

The Green-and-Whites started the game well, with Juanmi opening the rout, 12 minutes in. The momentum was now with Betis, who then scored again through a goal from Willian Jose, 24 minutes in to establish a 2-0. They then scored again, increasing their advantage thanks to a goal from Nabil Fekir, at 27 minutes, which saw the first half end 0-3. Both teams unable to deliver anything further, the score remained at 3-0 at full time.

For Elche, Tete Morente, Diego Gonzalez, Helibelton Palacios, Raúl Guti and Guido Carrillo, came on for Javier Pastore, Pedro Bigas, Antonio Barragan, Omar Mascarell and Josan. Betis brought on Edgar Gonzalez, Andres Guardado, Aitor Ruibal, Cristian Tello and William Carvalho, to replace German Pezzella, Sergio Canales, Juanmi, Rober and Willian Jose.

The referee booked Lucas Boye from Elche. Betis had the worst of it though, with Juanmi and Alex Moreno seeing yellow, and Hector Bellerin then sent off with a red.

Elche will next travel to Osasuna, while Betis will face Levante at home.