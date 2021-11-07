Lazio on fire, scoring 3 without reply at the Stadio Olympico

Lazio suffered an away loss to Lazio on Sunday at the Stadio Olympico. Lazio were looking for a victory after a 2-2 draw against Atalanta. Salernitana lost 1-0 in the last match they played against Napoli. As things stand, Lazio are currently 5th with 21 points from 12 matches, while Salernitana sit in 19th, with 7 points from 12.

It was an impressive opening from The White and Sky Blues, with Ciro Immobile opening the rout at the 31 minute mark. However they weren't finished yet and Pedro made it 2-0 at the 36 minute mark to see out the first half 2-0.

Lazio continued to pile on the pressure in the second and were rewarded, with Luis Alberto finding the net at the 69 minute mark. When the final wisthle blew, the result was 3-0 to Lazio.

For Lazio, Patric, Lucas Leiva, Toma Basic and Mattia Zaccagni, came on for Luiz Felipe, Danilo Cataldi, Sergej Milinkovic-Savic and Felipe Anderson. Salernitana brought on Milan Djuric, Cedric Gondo, Lassana Coulibaly, Frederic Veseli and Wajdi Kechrida, to replace Simy, Federico Bonazzoli, Joel Obi, Nadir Zortea and Andrea Schiavone.

There were bookings for Danilo Cataldi from Lazio. For Salernitana, Norbert Gyomber and Joel Obi saw yellow.

Salernitana and Lazio will next play at home to Sampdoria and Juventus respectively.