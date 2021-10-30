Victory beyond reach for Atalanta, as they only manage a 2-2 draw with Lazio

Atalanta were held to 2-2 draw by Lazio down on Saturday at the Gewiss Stadium. Both teams arrived at the challenge after previous wins. Atalanta were looking to continue their run, following a 3-1 victory against Sampdoria while Lazio were looking to extend their winning run after a 1-0 victory against Fiorentina. After today's result, Atalanta are in 5th place, with 18 points from 11 matches, while Lazio sit in 6th, with 17 points from 11.

The White and Sky Blues started strong and were rewarded for their efforts, with Pedro giving Lazio the lead at the 18 minute mark. However, their lead was short lived, as Duvan Zapata equalised for The Goddess just before half-time, which brought Gian Piero Gasperini's squad level at 1-1 at the half time break

Lazio took the initiative in the second half, thanks to Ciro Immobile giving Lazio the lead in the 74th minute. In the end though, their celebrations were kept brief, as Marten De Roon equalised for Atalanta just before the final whistle and seeing the game end 2-2.

For Atalanta, Ruslan Malinovskyi, Luis Muriel, Giorgio Scalvini and Roberto Piccoli, came on for Mario Pasalic, Josip Ilicic, Matteo Lovato and Davide Zappacosta. Lazio brought on Toma Basic, Raul Moro, Lucas Leiva and Vedat Muriqi, to replace Luis Alberto, Felipe Anderson, Danilo Cataldi and Ciro Immobile.

There were bookings for Merih Demiral from Atalanta. For Lazio, Luiz Felipe, Pepe Reina and Lucas Leiva saw yellow.

Atalanta will next play Cagliari away, with Lazio facing Salernitana at home.