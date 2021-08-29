Hurricane Nora Makes Landfall on Mexico's Southwestern Coast

The U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) warned of torrential rains, life-threatening flash flooding and mudslides as Hurricane Nora made landfall on Saturday evening on the northwest coast of the Mexican state of Jalisco.

After making landfall near Vicente Guerrero, the Category 1 hurricane has continued northward near the coast, NHC said.

Videos posted on social media showed storm surges flooding roads and fierce winds lashing buildings and downing trees.

Hurricane warnings have been issued for coastal stretches of the states of Colima, Nayarit and Jalisco, the agency said.

"Nora is expected to produce rainfall totals of 8 to 12 inches (20-30 centimeters) with maximum amounts of 20 inches (50 centimeters) this weekend into early next week," according to the NHC's latest advisory. "This rainfall will produce life-threatening flash flooding and mudslides."

The agency also warned that swells generated by the hurricane could produce "life-threatening surf and rip current conditions" on the southern and southwestern coast of Mexico.

As of 8 p.m. EST, Nora was about 48 kilometers south southwest of Puerto Vallarta, Mexico, packing maximum sustained winds of 129 kph.

From the western coast of Mexico, the hurricane is then projected to approach and move into the Gulf of California on Sunday and Monday.