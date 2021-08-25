AMÉRICATELESHOWTENDENCIASGRANDES LIBROSMIX5411
Wednesday August 25, 2021
Widow of US Solider Slain in Afghanistan Speaks Out

Jane Horton, widow of Army Specialist Christopher Horton, is an advocate for fallen soldiers and the families they leave behind, known as Gold Star families

By
Newsroom Infobae
August 25, 2021

Army Specialist Christopher Horton was a sniper who was killed in ambush in eastern Afghanistan on September 9, 2011. He was 26 years old. His widow, Jane Horton, is an advocate for fallen soldiers and the families they leave behind, known as Gold Star families. She's also worked as a senior adviser to the Afghan ambassador and the U.S. secretary of defense. She took VOA Pentagon Correspondent Carla Babb inside her own visits to Afghanistan, her husband's legacy of service and sacrifice and what the drawdown means to her.

Camera:   Mary Cieslak 
Producer:   Elizabeth Cherneff 

