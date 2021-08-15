Tropical Storm Grace Crossing Caribbean Sea

Tropical Storm Grace is crossing the northeastern Caribbean Sea, according to the U.S. National Hurricane Center, threatening to bring heavy rainfall to the Lesser and Greater Antilles over the next few days.

Tropical storm warnings and watches are in effect as Grace moves with maximum sustained winds of 65 kph.

A warning means tropical storm conditions are expected somewhere within the warning area, while a watch means that tropical storm conditions are possible within the watch area, generally within 48 hours.

Tropical storm warnings have been issued for Saba and Sint Eustatius, Sint Maarten, St. Martin and St. Barthelemy, the U.S. Virgin Islands, Puerto Rico, including Vieques and Culebra, and the Dominican Republic from Cabo Caucedo to Samana.

Grace has also produced a tropical storm watch for the southern coast of the Dominican Republic from the Haitian border to Cabo Caucedo.

Meanwhile, the remnants of Fred are expected to redevelop into a tropical storm over the Gulf of Mexico Sunday, as it moves with maximum winds of 55 kph, the hurricane center said.

Fred, however, could produce as much as 20 centimeters of rain to portions of Cuba on Sunday and as much as 7.6 centimeters across the Bahamas. Beginning Sunday night, forecasters predict Fred could bring heavy rainfall across portions of Florida and southern Alabama.