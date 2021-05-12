Atleti avoid defeat and secure a 2-1 victory at home to Real

Atletico Madrid beat Real Sociedad with a thumping 2-1 victory on Wednesday at Wanda Metropolitano. Atleti wanted to improve their league standing after a scoreless draw against Barcelona in their previous match. Real were looking to extend their winning run after a 2-0 victory against Elche. As the table looks today, Atleti are currently 1st with 80 points from 36 matches, while Real sit in 5th, with 56 points from 36.

The first half of the game started favourably for Atleti, thanks to Yannick Carrasco finding the net in the 16th minute. However they weren't finished yet and Angel Correa made it 2-0 in the 28th minute, finalising the first half 2-0.

Real took the initiative in the second half, with Igor Zubeldia finding the net after 83 minutes. The game ended with a 2-1 home victory.

For Atleti, Joao Felix, Geoffrey Kondogbia and Renan Lodi, came on for Angel Correa, Saul Niguez and Luis Suarez. Real replaced Jon Bautista, Jon Pacheco Dozagarat, Roberto Lopez, Igor Zubeldia and Martin Merquelanz with Alexander Isak, Modibo Sagnan, Nacho Monreal, Aritz Elustondo and Mikel Oyarzabal.

Atleti next face Osasuna and Real are at home to Real Valladolid.