SC Freiburg eased past FC Köln in a 4-1 victory on Sunday at the Rhein Energie Stadion. Cologne were keen to hang onto their position at the top of league and extend their winning run after winning their previous two games against Augsburg away and RB Leipzig at home, by 3-2 and 2-1 respectively. Freiburg are struggling for form following a draw in their last match. As the table looks today, Cologne are in 17th place, with 29 points from 32 matches, while Freiburg sit in 9th, with 44 points from 32.

Freiburg didn't take long to get on the score-sheet, with Nils Petersen opening the rout in the 18th minute. They then scored again, increasing their advantage thanks to a goal from Ermedin Demirovic, 20 minutes in and the first half ended 0-2.

Cologne started strong in the second half and were able to dominate, with an early goal from Sebastian Andersson in the 49th minute. However, Breisgau Brazilians increased their lead 3-1 thanks to a goal from Vincenzo Grifo at the 90 minute mark. Freiburg then scored again and increased their advantage thanks to a goal from Jonathan Schmid just before the final whistle with a final score of 4-1.

For Cologne, Ismail Jakobs, Dominick Drexler, Jan Thielmann, Max Meyer and Salih Ozcan, came on for Marius Wolf, Sebastian Andersson, Florian Kainz, Ellyes Skhiri and Kingsley Ehizibue. Freiburg replaced Jonathan Schmid, Lucas Holer, Baptiste Santamaria, Janik Haberer and Keven Schlotterbeck with Roland Sallai, Ermedin Demirovic, Yannik Keitel, Nils Petersen and Manuel Gulde.

There were bookings for Jannes Horn and Sebastian Andersson from Cologne. For Freiburg, Ermedin Demirovic and Philipp Lienhart saw yellow.

Cologne will play their next game away against BSC, while Freiburg will face Bayern Munich at home.