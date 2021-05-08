A bad day for Spezia, as they concede 4 at home

Napoli enjoyed a mesmerising away victory against Spezia at the Stadio Alberto Picco on Saturday. With both teams drawing in their previous fixtures, they were keen to pick up points. Spezia wanted to improve their league standing following a disappointing 1-1 draw with Hellas Verona in their previous game. Napoli, on the other hand, had managed to pick up a single point in their encounter with Cagliari. After today's result, Spezia are in 16th place, with 34 points from 35 matches, while Napoli sit in 2nd, with 70 points from 35.

Gli Azzurri found the net first, with Piotr Zielinski opening the rout at the 15 minute mark. The momentum was now with Napoli, who then scored again through a goal from Victor Osimhen at the 23 minute mark to establish a 2-0. Napoli then scored once more and increased their lead thanks to a second effort from Victor Osimhen just before half-time. The first half ended 0-3.

Spezia took the initiative in the second half, with Roberto Piccoli finding the net, 64 minutes in. In the end though, Napoli secured the points emphatically, with a goal from Hirving Lozano in the 79th minute, which sealed the victory for the visitors.

For Spezia, Roberto Piccoli, Diego Farias, Riccardo Saponara and Gennaro Acampora, came on for Daniele Verde, Emmanuel Gyasi, Kevin Agudelo and Nahuel Estevez. Napoli replaced Piotr Zielinski, Elseid Hysaj, Matteo Politano, Dries Mertens and Victor Osimhen for Dries Mertens, Mario Rui, Hirving Lozano, Eljif Elmas and Andrea Petagna.

There were bookings for Matteo Ricci, Nahuel Estevez and Luca Vignali from Spezia, and Elseid Hysaj and Victor Osimhen, for Napoli.

Spezia will next travel to Sampdoria, while Napoli will face Udinese at home.