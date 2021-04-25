Seville squeeze past Granada in 2-1 victory at the Estadio Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan

Seville eased past Granada in a 2-1 victory on Sunday at the Estadio Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan. Both Seville and Granada arrived in good form, having secured victories in their previous matches. Seville were looking to pick up points after winning their previous two matches in the competition. The most recent was against the Real Sociedad away (2-1), the other to Celta Vigo away (4-3). Granada were coming from consecutive wins against Eibar and Real Valladolid. As it stands, Seville are in 4th place, with 70 points from 32 matches, while Granada sit in 8th, with 42 points from 32.

Seville started the game well, with a goal from Ivan Rakitic in the 16th minute, ending the first half 1-0.

Los Nervionenses staged a comeback in the second half, thanks to Lucas Ocampos finding the net at the 53 minute mark. Nasrids in turn, then responded just before the final whistle increasing their lead with an effort from Roberto Soldado. When the final wisthle blew, the result was 2-1 to Seville.

For Seville, Youssef En-Nesyri, Joan Jordan, Oliver Torres, Nemanja Gudelj and Franco Vazquez, came on for Robert Kenedy, Nehuen Perez, Maxime Gonalons, Luis Suarez and Carlos Neva. Granada brought on Quini, Darwin Machis, Angel Montoro, Roberto Soldado and Jorge Molina, to replace Robert Kenedy, Nehuen Perez, Maxime Gonalons, Luis Suarez and Carlos Neva.

There were bookings for Marcos Acuna and Jules Kounde from Seville. For Granada, Robert Kenedy, Antonio Puertas and Angel Montoro saw yellow.

Seville will next play Athletic Bilbao at home, with Granada facing Barcelona away.