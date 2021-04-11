Sampdoria suffer defeat away to The Blues

Napoli beat Sampdoria with a thumping 2-0 victory on Sunday at the Stadio Luigi Ferraris. Sampdoria arrived with the intention of increasing their league score after a 1-1 draw against AC Milan. Napoli were hoping to increase their winning streak after back-to-back victories against Crotone and Roma. As the table looks today, Sampdoria are in 10th place on the table and has 36 points while Napoli sit in 4th with 59 points after 30 matches.

The Blues started the game well, thanks to a goal from Fabian Ruiz in the 35th minute, to take a 0-1 lead into half time.

Napoli continued to pile on the pressure in the second and were rewarded, with a goal from Victor Osimhen just before the final whistle, which sealed the victory for the visitors.

For Sampdoria, Keita Balde, Valerio Verre and Mehdi Leris, came on for Fabio Quagliarella, Jakub Jankto and Mikkel Damsgaard. Napoli replaced Matteo Politano, Piotr Zielinski, Lorenzo Insigne and Fabian Ruiz for Hirving Lozano, Dries Mertens, Eljif Elmas and Tiemoue Bakayoko.

The referee booked Kostas Manolas, Kalidou Koulibaly and Hirving Lozano for Napoli.

Sampdoria next face Hellas Verona and Napoli are at home to Internazionale.