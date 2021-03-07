Victory beyond reach for Sampdoria, as they only manage a 2-2 draw with Cagliari

Sampdoria were held to 2-2 draw by Cagliari down on Sunday at the Stadio Luigi Ferraris. Sampdoria wanted to improve their league standing after a 1-1 draw against Genoa. Cagliari were hoping to increase their winning streak after back-to-back victories against Bologna and Crotone. Following today's result, Sampdoria and Cagliari currently occupy 10th and 17th spots in the league, with 32 points and 22 points respectively after 26 matches.

Cagliari started the game well, beginning with Joao Pedro opening the scoring in the 11th minute to see out the first half 1-0.

Sampdoria took the lead in the second half, thanks to Bartosz Bereszynski opening the scoring, 78 minutes in. Later, Sampdoria scored again and turned the match thanks to a goal from Manolo Gabbiadini to make it 2-1. However, their lead didn't last for long, as an equalizer from a Radja Nainggolan just before the final whistle brought Cagliari level. The game ended a 2-2 draw.

For Sampdoria Gaston Ramirez, Manolo Gabbiadini, Morten Thorsby, Mikkel Damsgaard and Maya Yoshida came on for Tommaso Augello, Keita Balde, Albin Ekdal, Fabio Quagliarella and Antonio Candreva, while Cagliari replaced Giovanni Simeone, Gaston Pereiro, Arturo Calabresi and Alberto Cerri with Joao Pedro, Razvan Marin, Daniele Rugani and Babis Lykogiannis.

There were bookings for Omar Colley, Manolo Gabbiadini, Maya Yoshida and Morten Thorsby from Sampdoria and Diego Godin, Leonardo Pavoletti and Babis Lykogiannis for Cagliari.

Sampdoria will next travel to Bologna, while Cagliari will face Juventus at home.