No home advantage for Huesca, as Celta Vigo take all 3 points (4-3)

Celta delivered a resounding 4-3 victory against Huesca on Sunday, at El Alcoraz. With both teams drawing in their previous fixtures, they were keen to pick up points. Huesca wanted to continue adding points following a disappointing 1-1 draw with Eibar in their previous game. Celta Vigo had managed to pick up a single point in their encounter with Real Valladolid. As the table looks today, Huesca and Celta Vigo sit 20th, (20 points) and 8th, (33 points), spots respectively, after 26 matches.

Celta Vigo started the first half well, following early goal from Santi Mina in the 5th minute. However, their lead didn't last for long, as an equalizer from a goal from Dimitrios Siovas, 14 minutes in brought Huesca level. Later, Huesca scored again thanks to a goal from Rafa Mir, 16 minutes in to establish the 2-1. However, they didn't maintain the lead for long though, an equalizer from a Nolito in the 37th minute brought Celta Vigo level, thereby seeing the first half to a 2-2.

Celta Vigo started the second half on an intensified spirit, with a goal from Hugo Mallo in the 52nd minute. However, their lead was short lived, as an equalizer from a goal from David Ferreiro in the 74th minute brought Huesca level. Celta Vigo reestablished their lead thanks to a goal from Fran Beltran in the 76th minute to establish the 4-3 to hand victory to the visitors.

For Huesca Javier Ontiveros, Idrissa Doumbia, Juan Carlos and Shinji Okazaki came on for Rafa Mir, Mikel Rico, Jaime Seoane and Javi Galan, while Celta replaced Ivan Villar, Nestor Araujo, Facundo Ferreyra and Augusto Solari with Ruben Blanco, Brais Mendez, Nolito and Santi Mina.

The referee booked two players from Celta Vigo, Hugo Mallo and Facundo Ferreyra.

Huesca will next play Barcelona away, with Celta Vigo facing Athletic Club at home.