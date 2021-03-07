Atletico Madrid fail to take all 3 points, after 1-1 draw with Real Madrid

Atletico Madrid were held to 1-1 draw by Real Madrid down on Sunday at Wanda Metropolitano. Atletico Madrid were keen to hang onto their position at the top of league and extend their winning run after winning last match. Real Madrid secured a point against Real Sociedad in their previous match. After today's result, Atletico Madrid are in 1st place on the table and has 59 points while Real Madrid sit in 3rd with 54 points after 26 matches.

It was an impressive opening from Atletico Madrid, following Luis Suarez opening the scoring in the 15th minute, thereby seeing the first half to a 1-0.

Real Madrid took the initiative in the second half, beginning with a goal from Karim Benzema just before the final whistle, levelled the score at 1-1 draw.

For Atletico Madrid Saul Niguez, Joao Felix and Geoffrey Kondogbia came on for Thomas Lemar, Yannick Carrasco and Angel Correa, while Madrid replaced Federico Valverde and Vinicius Junior with Marco Asensio and Rodrygo.

There were bookings for Yannick Carrasco, Angel Correa, Joao Felix, Stefan Savic and Marcos Llorente from Atletico and Raphael Varane for Madrid.

Atletico Madrid will next travel to Getafe, while Real Madrid will face Elche at home.