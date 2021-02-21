Real cruise past Alaves, scoring 4 without reply at the Reale Arena

Real eased past Alaves in a 4-0 victory on Sunday at the Reale Arena. Real Sociedad were looking to pick up points after winning their previous two matches against Getafe away and Cádiz at home, by 1-0 and 4-1 respectively. Alaves were beaten 5-1 in the previous match against Barcelona. At the moment, Real Sociedad and Alaves currently occupy 5th and 16th spots in the league, with 41 points and 22 points respectively after 24 matches.

It was an impressive opening from Real Sociedad, with Alexander Isak opening the rout just before half-time

Real Sociedad started the second half on an intensified spirit, with early goal from Alexander Isak in the 49th minute. Later, Real Sociedad scored again and increased their lead thanks to another goal from Alexander Isak, completing a hat trick to make it 3-0. Later, Real Sociedad took the lead with a goal form a goal from Portu, 73 minutes in. The game ended with a 4-0 victory for Real Sociedad.

For Real, Ander Guevara, Jon Guridi, Jon Bautista, Martin Merquelanz and Adnan Januzaj came on for Deyverson, Inigo Cordoba, Tomas Pina, Edgar Mendez and Joselu, while Alaves brought on Lucas Perez, Facundo Pellistri, Pere Pons, Burgui and John Guidetti to replace Deyverson, Inigo Cordoba, Tomas Pina, Edgar Mendez and Joselu.

There were bookings for Mikel Merino, Illarramendi and Jon Bautista from Real and Manu Garcia and Tomas Pina for Alaves.

Real Sociedad will play away against Real Madrid, while Alaves will face Osasuna at home.