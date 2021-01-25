Monday January 25, 2021
AMÉRICAMÉXICOCOLOMBIAARGENTINA
Breaking newsRegistrate a nuestro Newsletter
Breaking News

Vaccine Race, U.S. Stimulus Debate, India Heals: Eco Day

By Newsroom Infobae
January 25, 2021

(Bloomberg) -- Welcome to Monday, Europe. Here’s the latest news and analysis from Bloomberg Economics to help you start the day and week:

  • The global economy’s long slog to recovery is being delayed by slow vaccine rollouts
  • Meanwhile, the White House is at work pitching wary Republican senators the $1.9 trillion stimulus plan
  • India’s economy is looking more promising as virus cases decline
  • Bloomberg Economics takes a look at the real cost of Covid stimulus so far. The findings: Covid-era debt is considerably less expensive to service than existing debt
  • Thailand reported a slump last year in foreign arrivals to 6.7 million, an expected but massive hit to its tourism-dependent economy
  • The Federal Reserve is looking toward the fresh White House team for higher prospects of fiscal stimulus; read about this and other economic events ahead in Eco Week

TEMAS RELACIONADOS

%USD
ASIA
BUSINESS
COS
DRG
FRX
GLOBALMACR
GOV
HEA
INDIA
INDUSTRIES
MARKETS
NORTHAM
US
WORLD