Vaccine Race, U.S. Stimulus Debate, India Heals: Eco Day

(Bloomberg) -- Welcome to Monday, Europe.

The global economy’s long slog to recovery is being delayed by slow vaccine rollouts

Meanwhile, the White House is at work pitching wary Republican senators the $1.9 trillion stimulus plan

India’s economy is looking more promising as virus cases decline

Bloomberg Economics takes a look at the real cost of Covid stimulus so far. The findings: Covid-era debt is considerably less expensive to service than existing debt

Thailand reported a slump last year in foreign arrivals to 6.7 million, an expected but massive hit to its tourism-dependent economy

The Federal Reserve is looking toward the fresh White House team for higher prospects of fiscal stimulus; read about this and other economic events ahead in Eco Week