(Bloomberg) -- Good morning Americas. Here’s the latest news and analysis from Bloomberg Economics to help get your Wednesday started:

Joe Biden assumes the helm of the world’s largest economy and faces an uneven recovery -- steady in some areas like housing and manufacturing but rough in others, most notably the job market.

Janet Yellen invoked an enduring era of low interest rates in delivering the Biden administration’s opening argument to lawmakers for its $1.9 trillion Covid-19 relief proposal

The Bank of Canada is expected to look past a downturn in early 2021 and refrain from adding new stimulus amid expectations for a quick rebound later this year

Brazil’s central bank is set to keep its benchmark interest rate unchanged today while considering dropping its commitment to record-low borrowing costs as inflation accelerates

The European Central Bank is emulating its Asia-Pacific peers by controlling government borrowing costs, just in a uniquely European way Meanwhile, here’s how big government is muscling back into the continent’s economy

The post-Brexit confusion continues. European retailers have blamed Brexit for delivery delays and the extra fees some shoppers are being asked to pay

Central banks across Asia are starting the year juggling policy reviews and political pressure to do more to support their economies