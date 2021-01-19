Sudan Races to Quell Darfur Violence in Test for Government

(Bloomberg) -- Sudanese forces have quelled the latest intercommunal clashes in Darfur, a state governor said, as authorities grapple with violence that’s killed more than 100 people in the broader region after peacekeepers began withdrawing.

A joint military force managed to control fighting that erupted Monday between Arab and non-Arab communities in South Darfur and left dozens dead and wounded, the state-run SUNA news agency reported, citing governor Musa Mahdi.

The government also deployed more security forces after about three days of separate fighting around a displaced persons camp in West Darfur’s state capital that killed at least 129 people.

The violence poses a test for Sudan’s transitional government, which signed a peace deal with rebels from the war-torn western region last year and is increasingly responsible for security as a long-running joint United Nations-African Union peacekeeping mission pulls out.