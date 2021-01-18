U.S. Rich Get Richer, Goldman Boosts Outlook, China GDP: Eco Day

(Bloomberg) -- Good morning Americas. Here’s the latest news and analysis from Bloomberg Economics to help get your week started.

Americans have become, by some measures, richer during the pandemic than ever before

Goldman Sachs economists raised their growth forecasts for the U.S. this year and beyond after Biden unveiled a sweeping revival plan Meantime, a top economic adviser to President-elect Joe Biden warned the U.S. economy is “spiraling downward” and called for swift action

The Biden’s team of financial regulators is taking shape -- moves that mean Wall Street should prepare itself for a new era of tougher oversight and stricter rules.

China’s economy recovered to pre-pandemic growth rates in the fourth quarter, propelling it to a stronger than expected full-year expansion of 2.3% and making it the only major one to avoid contraction Still, Bloomberg Economics cautions that challenges at the start of 2021 could put a damper on China’s growth The rapid economic recovery also masks the fact that the gap between rich and poor in China remains wide, holding back a stronger turnaround in consumption

British home prices fell in January as sellers tried to speed up transactions with discounts before a temporary reduction in a hefty tax on home-buying ends -- although many deals will miss the deadline anyway, according to Rightmove

Resurgent coronavirus outbreaks will vex central bankers on five continents this week as they weigh the threat of more damage to growth against a hope that mass vaccinations will reopen economies