Japanese Premier Suga Vows to Defeat Virus in Policy Speech

Yoshihide Suga

(Bloomberg) -- Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga vowed in a speech to parliament to overcome the latest wave of coronavirus infections and reiterated that the government was preparing to start vaccinations by late February.

Suga, who has seen his popularity slide over his handling of the pandemic as case numbers rise, said his government would pass a law adding penalties and incentives to a law on virus management.

The premier, who took office in September, said his plans for green and digital transformations would be new sources of growth and that the government would support companies that develop cutting edge technologies such as next-generation solar cells, storage batteries and carbon recycling.

Japan Outbreaks Make Suga Look More Like Short-Term Premier (1)

Japan will expand the use of hydrogen and offshore wind energy and introduce carbon pricing and proceed with planting forests in order to meet the target of carbon neutrality by 2050, Suga said. The green growth strategy is expected to bring an annual economic boost of 190 trillion yen by 2050, he added.

Other policies laid out in Suga’s speech included: