Biden Stimulus, Inflation Debate, Corn Protectionism: Eco Day

(Bloomberg) -- Welcome to Monday, Americas. Here’s the latest news and analysis from Bloomberg Economics to help you start the week:

President-elect Joe Biden’s plan to pass a multi-trillion dollar economic stimulus package early in his administration faces challenges in a closely divided U.S. Senate They’re still in the minority, but investors and economists who think America is in for a bout of inflation -- perhaps a serious one -- start the year with some fresh ammunition for their arguments The prospect of narrow Democratic control of the Senate is spurring investment banks to raise projections on spending, inflation and growth High-frequency indicators in the U.S. are showing strains in categories most affected by renewed lockdowns, weighing on GDP in this quarter, according to Bloomberg Economics

Argentina is easing protectionist curbs banning corn exports, calming concerns of a return to state meddling in crop markets

China continued its pushback against U.S. sanctions, issuing new rules to protect its firms from “unjustified” foreign laws and allowing Chinese courts to punish global companies for complying with foreign restrictions

The U.K. Federation of Small Businesses has warned at least 250,000 companies are set to close in 2021 unless the government provides more assistance Bloomberg Economics sees U.K. lockdowns lasting longer and cuts its 2021 GDP growth forecast to 4.2%, from 6% before the new strain swept across Britain

